Senior Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, has been issued a showcause notice by KR Ramasamy, chief of the Tamil Nadu Congress disciplinary committee. The notice has been served to the Member of Parliament (MP) over his alleged remarks on Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with Thanthi TV, Karti Chidambaram reportedly stated that PM Modi is "more popular than Rahul Gandhi." He had also voiced confidence in electronic voting machines during the same interview, a topic that the Congress and the Election Commission are currently fighting over. Karti Chidambaran To Be Tamil Nadu Congress President? P Chidambaram’s Son Throws His Hat in Race for TNCC Chief’s Post.

Congress Disciplinary Committee Sends Notice to MP Karti Chidambaram

