Tejashwi Yadav Converts His Government Residence in Patna to Free COVID Care Centre, See Pics

Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav converts his government residence in Patna to COVID Care Centre. The facility is free of cost. He has also written to the government to include this centre for services. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oKDH24jUed — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

