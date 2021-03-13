Tejashwi Yadav With Other RJD MLAs March Towards Raj Bhavan in Patna:

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with other party MLAs march towards Raj Bhavan after walking out of Bihar Assembly "Govt is not allowing us to put our views in the House. It's a dictatorship. Vidhan Sabha has become JD(U) & BJP's office," says Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/HEr91NeU3a — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

