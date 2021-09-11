Gandhinagar, September 11: In an unexpected move, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from his post. The resignation of Vijay Rupani came as a surprise ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat. It remained unclear why he resigned. He was first sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 August 2016. He retained the post after the 2017 assembly polls. It remained unclear who will succeed Rupani.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns pic.twitter.com/J8hl8GCHui — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

