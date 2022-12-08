BJP leader and face of the Patidar Anamat Andolan, Hardik Patel is trailing in the early counting of votes. Patel was trailing against the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amarsinh Tahkore. Congress Party has fielded Lakha Bharwad from the seat. The BJP on the other hand has taken a huge lead in early trends with its candidate taking lead on over 120 seats. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Secures Lead on Over 120 Seats, Congress Ahead in 45

