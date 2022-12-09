Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Friday took to Twitter to thank the voters of Jamnagar North after his wife Rivaba Jadeja won the Gujarat assembly constituency. The poll contest in this constituency was especially interesting as the cricketer’s sister, Nayanaba, was seen campaigning for the Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja. Earlier the cricketer shared a video on Twitter, urging the people of the constituency as well as cricket fans to vote for his wife, Rivaba. Jamnagar North Election Results 2022: BJP’s Rivaba Jadeja Leads With Margin of Over 30,000 Votes in Her Debut Poll From Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Seat

Check Tweet:

Hello MLA you truly deserve it. જામનગર ની જનતા નો વિજય થયો છે. તમામ જનતા નો ખુબ ખુબ દીલથી આભાર માનુ છુ. જામનગર ના કામો ખુબ સારા થાય એવી માં આશાપુરા ને વિનંતી. જય માતાજી🙏🏻 #મારુજામનગર pic.twitter.com/2Omuup5CEW — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 9, 2022

