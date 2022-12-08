Aam Aadmi Party made its debut in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 and bagged five seats in the 68-member assembly. Talking about the electoral result, Arvind Kejriwal said the party has now become a national party. "Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of the Gujarat elections have come and the party has become a national party. 10 years ago, AAP was a small party, now after 10 years it has governments in 2 states and has become a national party," Delhi CM was quoted as saying. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: AAP Plays ‘Villain’ for Congress in State As BJP Scripts Massive Win.

