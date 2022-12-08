Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 are declared today. Results show that BJP has swept Gujarat with thumping majority. Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani has won the Vadgam Seat for Congress. The Dalit leader Overcome early losses and Won the seat. Jignesh Mevani won with 94,765 votes. In a close contest he defeated BJP leader Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela who managed to get 89,837 votes. Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Lost to Congress by Less Than 1% Vote Share, Says Outgoing CM Jairam Thakur.

Congress Leader Jignesh Mevani Wins Vadgam Assembly Seat

