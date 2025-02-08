Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accepted the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 results with humility, expressing gratitude to party workers and voters for their dedication and support. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he acknowledged the electoral mandate and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to addressing key issues affecting the people of Delhi. "We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. A heartfelt thank you to all Congress workers for their dedication and to all voters for their support," Rahul Gandhi wrote. He further emphasized that the fight against pollution, inflation, and corruption would continue, ensuring that Delhi’s progress and the rights of its citizens remain a priority. Despite the electoral outcome, Congress remains focused on advocating for the welfare of Delhi residents. Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Students From Nagaland, Says 'World Shifting to New Energy System, India Stuck in Outdated Economic Thinking' (See Pics and Videos).

Rahul Gandhi Reacts to Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025

दिल्ली का जनादेश हम विनम्रता से स्वीकार करते हैं। प्रदेश के सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को उनके समर्पण और सभी मतदाताओं को उनके समर्थन के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद। प्रदूषण, महंगाई और भ्रष्टाचार के विरुद्ध - दिल्ली की प्रगति और दिल्लीवासियों के अधिकारों की यह लड़ाई जारी रहेगी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 8, 2025

