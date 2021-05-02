BJP’s Adhikari Suvendu won the Nandigram Seat in West Bengal and extended gratitude to people for their love and support. "My sincere thanks to the great People of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings, and support, and for choosing me as their representative and the MLA from Nandigram. It is my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I am truly grateful!", he tweeted.

