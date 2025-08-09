Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar has firmly rejected speculation about a possible political reunion with his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The veteran leader reiterated that he would “never support a BJP-led alliance,” putting to rest rumours sparked by their recent public appearance together. The speculation gained traction after the two leaders were seen at a family function, the engagement ceremony of Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar, held in Mumbai on August 3. The appearance led to renewed chatter about a potential thaw in relations between the two NCP factions.

Sharad Pawar Says ‘Will Never Support BJP-Led Alliance’

Will never support BJP-led alliance: Sharad Pawar on speculation over his party joining hands with Ajit Pawar-led NCP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2025

