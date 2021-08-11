Aamna Sharif is not only known for her good looks but also for her perfect curvaceous physique. Now, on Wednesday, Aamna has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of her from her workout session wherein she can be seen flaunting her toned abs. In the pictures, she can be seen sporting a sexy sports bra paired with leggings. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)