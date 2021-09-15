American sensation Addison Rae made a bold statement with her awfully stylish Gucci red gown at Met Gala 2021. She stepped up in a top-notch vintage red corseted dress and adorned her slaying look that amped up her ensemble like no other. Rae took to her Instagram handle to express her happiness and gratitude after featuring on the fashion's biggest night. Going an extra mile ahead with her elegance, Rae called it a "dream come true" moment.

Check Out Addison Rae's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)