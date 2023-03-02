Alaya F has given her fans a hot surprise on Instagram and shared gorgeous photos in a navy blue bikini. The actress seems to be on a vacation at a villa where she is hosted by Lohono Stays. She posed with a beautiful view of the pool and and the villa behind her. SRI: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F's Film on Indian Visionary Srikanth Bolla to Hit Theatres on September 15.

Alaya F Enjoys Her Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)