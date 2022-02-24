Alia Bhatt made sure that she wears only white ensembles fr the promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi. And with the film nearing its release, we have to say that did a great job flaunting the best of ensembles in the same colour. Just a few hours away from it's release, Alia Bhatt has shared yet another couple of photos in a white ensemble.

She opted for a white ethnic suit for a quick photo shoot. The suit had golden work on it so to compliment it, she added huge chunky jhumkas and a bindi to her look. Her makeup was minimal as usual with her hair down in curls.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

