Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared some of her stunning pictures. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress can be seen donning a sober yellow pantsuit. She took up this outfit for Darlings trailer launch event. Mom-to-be Alia kept her look simple and she paired the outfit with white heels and it's absolutely classy. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Looks Elegant as She Exudes Pregnancy Glow in Yellow Comfy Dress (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)