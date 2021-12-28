GenZ star Ananday Panday does fashion her own way and that's the USP of her style choices. Right from mini-dresses to something simply casual, the Gehraiyaan actress always tries to ace when it comes to dressing up. Now, she shared a series of clicks on Instagram that sees her in a white cutout shirt and matching bottoms paired with a beige bralette. We also adore her messy bun hairstyle. Not to miss, Suhana Khan's 'perfect' comment on Aannya's stylish post.

Ananya Panday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Suhana Khan's Comment:

Ananya Panday Instagram

