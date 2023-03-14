Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Ivor McCray. The bride-to-be was photographed with her mom Deanne Panday ahead of her pre-wedding festivity. She looked radiant in floral lehenga. Ahaan Panday, Chikki Panday, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, Salma Khan, Helen were also photographed ahead of the ceremony. Ananya Panday Attends Cousin Alanna Panday’s Bridal Shower Party! See Pics and Video From the All-White Themed Pre-Wedding Bash.

The Bride-To-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

The Mother And Daughter Duo

Deanne Panday with Alanna Panday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Alanna Panday’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Salma Khan & Helen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

