Ananya Panday's stylist Lakshmi Lehr has shared a series of clicks of the actress on Instagram that are insane. In the photos, the young girl could be seen flaunting a fab fashion game in an all-yellow look that comprises of a corset top and skirt. Glam doll is the word!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Here's A Closer Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)