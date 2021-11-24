Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, and team Liger are having a gala time shooting in Las Vegas. Until now, we've seen the duo posing happily with Mike Tyson, horse-riding and now, it's Ananya who gave us a peek into her 'Bathrobe in a Car’ time from the shoot. In the clicks, we can see the actress in glam makeup, with hair curled up and brows neatly done amidst a night shoot. She looks the happiest in the photos.

Ananya Panday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)