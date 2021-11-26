Anushka Sharma is one of the prettiest actresses and she often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of herself. The actress dropped yet another series of gorgeous photos in which she was seen enjoying the sunshine and posing happily in a black dress.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)