Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma who was busy with her cricket session, changed up her daily schedule as she stepped out to attend Karan Johar's 50th birthday party with her all back attire! The beauty queen wore an edgy black dress and added the bling with golden handpieces of jewellery. She shared the pictures on Instagram and caption them "Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine". Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma REVEAL What Makes Their Relationship Special in This Latest TV Commercial, Watch Video.

Absolute Beauty

