Beyonce is currently on the Renaissance World Tour, oozing glamour with every new look. Queen Bey shared fresh pics of her latest look from the tour, and we can’t get over it. She wore a dazzling silver gown with a thigh-high slit. The stunning outfit featured metallic silver gloves. The body-hugging gown flaunted Queen Bey’s sexy curves. The flawless performer wore flesh-coloured fishnet tights and a pair of pointy-toe heels. Beyonce also wore cat eye sunglasses to complete the gorgeous ensemble. Beyoncé Sets The Internet On Fire In A Bejeweled Sheer Little Black Dress! (View Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Watch Video of Beyonce's Latest Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)