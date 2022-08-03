BLACKPINK's star, Kim Ji-soo, shared her recent look that's very befitting for a casual day out. She wore a white top and paired it with pearl necklace and golden watch that looked perf! Jisoo has always been up with her cool and comfy outfits and this is just an add-on to her stylish fashion statements. Check out how Jisoo looked like a chic in pretty top and modish accessories and won hearts with her cute looks! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Is a Sight To Behold in Strapless Little Black Dress and Blingy Expensive Jewellery (View Pics)

BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Casual White Top and Stylish Accessories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

