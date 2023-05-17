After serving desi glam, Sara Ali Khan's look two for Cannes Film Festival 2023 is sexy and how! The actress for the event opted for a black gown and purse from the house of Moschino. However, the highlight of her couture was the tint of gold forming a heart shape near her bust. No to miss, how she chose to go sans accessories and kept her tresses open. Gorgeous is the word! Sara Ali Khan at Cannes 2023! Actress Makes Her Debut at the Prestigious Event in Pastel Lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (View Pics and Video).

Sara Ali Khan in Black Gown:

