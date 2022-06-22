Esha Gupta is simply HOT in latest pics on Instagram. As the diva just posed in a sexy black cut-out dress and we bet you'll be stunned by looking at her beauty. The Ashram actress in the clicks can be seen flaunting her back and also her curvy body. It's a subtle yet impressive fashion done right. Not to miss her gorg makeup. Esha Gupta Slays In A Thigh-High Slit Dress, Netizens Go Gaga Over Her Sultry Looks (View Pics).

Esha Gupta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)