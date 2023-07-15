



Bollywood actress Esha Gupta sent temperatures soaring as she recently shared stunning pictures of herself in a black bikini on Instagram. The gorgeous starlet turned up the heat with her scintillating look, leaving fans mesmerised. Flaunting her enviable figure, Esha looked absolutely breathtaking in the revealing swimwear. The actress shared the jaw-dropping photos with her followers, captioning it simply as "tan." Her post instantly garnered a flurry of comments and likes, with fans praising her beauty and expressing their admiration. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Esha Gupta, Whose Black Dress Will You Like to Wear?

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

