Gabriella Demetriades is expecting second child with boyfriend Arjun Rampal. The digital content creator and fashion influencer has shared pics on social media flaunting her baby bump. Gabriella’s maternity fashion is all about keeping it chic yet comfy. From donning tan brown full-sleeved marble print dress to sporting beige printed set, the gorgeous mama is setting major maternity style goals. Arjun Rampal’s Partner Gabriella Demetriades Looks Resplendent In a Stylish Crochet Lush Dress, View Latest Photos.

Gabriella Demetriades’ Maternity Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

Exuding Glam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)