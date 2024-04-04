Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were photographed by paparazzi last evening at a cowboy-themed party in the city. The couple attended this gathering, which also saw numerous other Bollywood stars in attendance. Dressed stylishly in cowboy-inspired outfits, Arjun and Gabriella epitomised couple goals with their coordinated attire. They exuded charm as they posed for the shutterbugs in their cowboy look. Gabriella Demetriades Displays Her Chic yet Comfy Looks on Insta! Check Out the Model-Designer’s Effortless Style in Latest Pics.

Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Rocking Cowboy Look

