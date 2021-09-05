One of the biggest celebrations in the state of Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi, is upon us. This year, it will take place on September 10, 2021 (Friday). As we get ready to welcome Ganpati Bappa home, one cannot miss out on dressing up right for the occasion. This is why we have a series of celebrity style guides, inspiring us with her traditional look is TV actress Erica Fernandes. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress has been lately flaunting major saree love, and this chiffon saree look has caught our attention and how!

Erica Fernandes Looks Festive Ready

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

Here Are Details of Erica's Traditional Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Gupta (@summerbypriyankagupta)

And Some More Pics of Erica Fernandes's Gorgeous Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

And Then Some More <3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)