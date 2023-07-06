Influencer Dhanashree Verma has dropped some gorgeous photos of her on social media. The popular dance choreographer took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a long-sleeved green dress. Dhanashree looks beautiful in the long-sleeved dress with furry tassels at the edges. She accesorised the look with minimal jewellery. Her open hair look serves major hairstyle goals. "Pulling the puzzles apart [sic]," Dhanashree Verma captioned the stylish Instagram post. Dhanashree Verma Posts New Mumbai Rains Reel With Cryptic Message After Her Previous IG Story Coinciding With Shreyas Iyer Got Incessant Trolling Online.

Check Dhanashree Verma's Post Here:

