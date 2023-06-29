Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and social media personality Dhanashree Verma had shared an Instagram story about the Mumbai rains, and the netizens jumped the gun, pointing out the co-incidence between her IG story with that of cricketer Shreyas Iyer's story about the same topic with similar looking-buildings. Trolls began attacking Dhanashree Verma while criticising the choice of the song "Cigarettes After Sex" used in her Instagram story. Netizens tweeted about the incident and heavily trolled both Dhanashree Verma and Shreyas Iyer for their similar stories and accused them of having an alleged affair. Dhanashree Verma has now uploaded a new Mumbai rain reel with a cryptic message. "We're under the same sky with different stories [sic]," read the title of Dhanashree's new Instagram reel. 'Cigarettes After Sex' Dhanashree Verma's IG Story on Mumbai Rains With This Song Goes Viral, Netizens Point Out Its Timing With Shreyas Iyer's Rains Post!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. Dhanashree and Shreyas Iyer are enjoying the rain and have posted an update on Instagram.#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/vLz8OwbMOA — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) June 27, 2023

Just look at the music she chose to put pic.twitter.com/8HwlD3Zwwh — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) June 27, 2023

