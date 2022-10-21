Mouni Roy keeps exuding major goals for any and every occasion that strikes her way! This time, the Brahmastra actress kept it stylish in a corset black dress as she flaunted her curves in the stunning outfit! Her thigh-high slit dress seems like a perfect choice for Halloween 2022 if you’re looking forward to having a sexy-themed spooky party. Just amp it up with a tint of scary make-up and you’re all set! View pics of the actress who oozed glamour in the gorgeous outfit in the latest photoshoot. Pure goals! Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Petite Figure in Bralette Top Paired With Pants; View Hot Pics of the Brahmastra Actress!

View Pics of Mouni Roy in Black Corset Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

BEAUTY!

