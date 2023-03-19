Hina Khan made many heads turn as she attended Iconic Gold Awards in the city last night. For the event, the actress looked stunning in a black fitted dress with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. We loved the sheer element added to the outfit. Not to miss, her strong makeup game and those long danglers. Perfect is the word! Hina Khan Flaunts Hot Bod in a Bedazzled Black Dress, Shows Appreciation for Her Security Team From New Year’s Eve (View Pics).

Hina Khan in Sexy Black Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

