Actor Hina Khan, who has been courageously sharing her breast cancer journey since her diagnosis, opened up about her battle with stage three cancer on 2025 World Cancer Day. The actress urged her followers to prioritise their health by getting tested, stressing that it’s never a waste of money. She encouraged everyone to take proactive steps towards early detection, sharing her personal experience to inspire others facing similar struggles. She shared the raw and emotional moment of learning about her stage three cancer diagnosis. Hina's message serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of self-care and the fight against cancer. World Cancer Day 2025: Hina Khan Highlights the Importance of Timely Cancer Treatment and Thanks Government for Health Initiatives Like ‘Ayushman Bharat’.

Hina Khan Gets Emotional on World Cancer Day 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)