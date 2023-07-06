Huma Qureshi has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Tarla actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a beautiful black and white pantsuit set. The actress is wearing a white bralette adorned with polka dots and floral-patterned trousers. Huma looks absolutely gorgeous in the oversized blazer. She styled her middle parted hair in soft curls. The look styled by Sanam Ratansi serves major fashion goals. "When Tarla ji can’t stop touching her hair [sic]," Huma Qureshi wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Huma Qureshi Stuns in Formal Orange Pantsuit Set For Tarla Promotions (View Pics).

Check Huma Qureshi's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

