Isha Talwar left fans awe-struck as she shared a bunch of pictures in a scintillating maroon cut out gown. The actress radiated sheer elegance, effortlessly capturing the spotlight. Complementing her ensemble, Isha adorned herself with stunning round white fashionable earrings, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. With her lustrous locks cascading down in a mesmerising mid-parted style, she exuded a captivating aura. Isha opted for a subtle makeup palette, she accentuated her eyes with a dash of eyeliner and opted for a bold maroon lipstick, perfectly enhancing her features. A hint of blush on her cheeks added a rosy glow, completing her glamorous appearance. Mirzapur Actress Isha Talwar To Star in the Upcoming Series Chamak.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Talwar (@talwarisha)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)