On Tuesday, March 19, Amazon Prime Video released a massive lineup of movies and series that will be released this year. Even Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mirazapur's third season was announced. In a video now emerging online from the launch event, Ali Fazal could be seen updating fans about what they can expect from the new season of the crime drama series. While speaking about the series, Fazal said that the new season has more "masala" and retains the "flavours" of season 1 this time. Ali also stated that he was not throwing shade at season 2, but with the addition of new characters, it will be an interesting season as a whole. The Family Man S3, Mirzapur S3, Panchayat S3 and More - Popular Shows Renewed By Amazon Prime Video and Their Streaming Dates!.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

