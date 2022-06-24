Jennifer Winget is a boss lady! She proves it time & again with her exuberant style statements that are just flawless. In her recent social media posts, the actress oozed oomph and aced her lavish outfit like anything! She paired her hot red dress with a long coat that went an extra mile ahead with a broad belt and made her ensemble look stylish AF! Her exquisite photoshoot is a proof of her drop-dead gorgeous vogue. Jennifer Winget Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Bustier Top and Skirt Co-Ord Set With Blazer (View Photos)

Check Out Jennifer Winget's Gorgeous Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Love! Love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

What a BEAUTY!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Effortless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)