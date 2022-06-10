Code M Season 2 actress Jennifer Winget is one of the fashionable stars in the entertainment industry. And the 37-year-old treats her Instagram family with almost 13 million followers with her sartorial choices every now and then. Jennifer on Friday shared a few snaps from her latest photoshoot, and it is giving such boss babe vibes. The Bepannaah actress looks ravishing in an embellished bustier top, and skirt co-ord set teamed up with a blazer. She has a black choker neckpiece and a statement watch to accessorise her look, and this minimal styling is such a delight to watch.

Black or White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Stunning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Super Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

