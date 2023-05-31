Kangana Ranaut's fondness for traditional attire is no secret, as she effortlessly demonstrates her ability to rock sarees and salwar suits like a true fashion maven. On a Wednesday in Mumbai, the paparazzi captured Kangana at her most beautiful, donning a white kurti and pajami ensemble. With minimal makeup, she showcased her million-dollar smile, gracefully posing for the camera. Kangana's innate style and infectious charm were on full display, leaving onlookers in awe of her timeless elegance and impeccable fashion sense. Kangana Ranaut Shares Video Of Dirty Mount Everest Base Camp, Says 'Save The World From Humans' (Watch Video).
Cheeck Out The Video Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)