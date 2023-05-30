Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media where she posted a video of the base camp at Mount Everest dirtied with lots of trash. Kangana also said that humans who thought themselves as God's favourites needed a reality check. She re-shared a short video of the Mount Everest base camp with lots of trash outside the tents. Kangana Ranaut on Same-Sex Marriage: It Is a Matter of Heart and Sexual Preference.

The video was captioned, "Shut down the Everest tours or fix this. Unacceptable scene near the top."

Check Out The Video Here:

Whoever thinks human is God’s favourite needs a reality check, look at this scene you would realise human is probably God’s least favourite, they tend to leave their smelly, stinky, filthy footprints everywhere…. Save the world from humans please … 🙏 https://t.co/TuIFc4iBho — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 30, 2023

She wrote: "Whoever thinks human is God's favourite needs a reality check, look at this scene you would realise human is probably God's least favourite, they tend to leave their smelly, stinky, filthy footprints everywhere�. Save the world from humans please �" Uorfi Javed Has 'Mad Respect' for Kangana Ranaut After Latter Uses 'Mahadevi Akka's Tale to Support Uorfi's Bold Outfit Choices (View Tweets).

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. She also has Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Didda.

