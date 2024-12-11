Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru-based techie, died by suicide on December 9, He left behind a 24-page note and a video message alleging harassment by his wife and family members. Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has now expressed her shock over the incident. In a video that has surfaced online, the actress said, "Things like this often happen. Extortion of crores of rupees has occurred. Men face the pressure of taking care of their families on low salaries. However, 99 per cent of the time, men are at fault in marriages". While she condemned fake feminism prevailing in society, she also said that we cannot blame the entire community based on the example of one woman. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: UP's Techie's Brother Bikas Modi Compares Him With Bhagat Singh, Says 'Mere Bhai Ne Jaan De Ke Ye System Ko Jagane Ki Koshish Ki' (Watch Video).

Kangana Ranaut on Atul Subhash Suicide Case

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

