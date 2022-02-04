It’s wedding season and gorgeous Karishma Tanna is the soon-to-be-bride. The stunning actress is all set to tie the knot with Varun Bangera on February 5. Karishma has shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on social media and the latest ones are from her mehendi function. She is looking stunning in a yellow bandhani lehenga by Punit Balana. The bride-to-be has accessorised her outfit with statement jewels from Amrapali Jewels. Her look for the occasion has been kept subtle and classy. Karishma can be seen posing with her husband-to-be who’s looking dapper in a printed kurta and matching jacket teamed with plain bottoms.

Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

The Stunning Bride-To-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

