Katrina Kaif undoubtedly knows how to make heads turn with her style statement. The actress has shared stunning new photos on Instagram and she’s oozing charm in ‘Dreamy Florals’. Katrina, who is set to announce something special with Gauri Khan, can be seen flashing her million-dollar smiles as she poses elegantly in a full-sleeved floral mini dress. She has kept her makeup and hairdo simple yet chic. Katrina Kaif Looks Effortlessly Chic in Printed Semi-Sheer Cotton Dress That's Giving Major Beachy Vibes! (View Pics).

Klassy Kat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)