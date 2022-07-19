Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday on July 16, Saturday at Maldives and her vacay pics are sure to give you major beachy vibes. The 'Sooryavanshi' actress is having a gala time with her squad that included her close friends and family. She recently shared an Instagram story with her sister Isa Kaif, Sharvari Wagh and one of her friends where she could be spotted in a printed semi-sheer cotton dress that looked completely breezy! Katrina looked effortlessly chic in Max Mara's outfit that she donned over her swimsuit to give a stylish hue to it. Her dress that costed around ₹23k had a plunging neckline and white backdrop that gave a perfect look for summer vacation. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Maldives Trip Featuring Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal, Kabir Khan and Others Is BFF Holiday Goals (View Pics and Video)

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Recent Pic in Semi-Sheer Cotton Dress:

Katrina Kaif in Semi-Sheer Dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)