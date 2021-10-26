American supermodel Kendall Jenner loves dressing sexy for Halloween. The 25-year-old always understands the assignment. And it does not mean she goes OTT with her looks. Kendall can wear a pair of cow print thong bikini, and it would become a trendsetter. She posted a Halloween 2021 photo dump on Instagram wherein Kendall stood in a field wearing an itsy-bitsy string bikini. Earlier, she had shared a throwback photo from last year’s Halloween dressed in BDSM style corset and fishnets. Halloween 2021 Sexy Costumes: From OnlyFans Star Bella Thorne-Inspired Hot Vampire Costume to Cardi B's Sexy Nurse Look, Drool-Worthy Ways to Dress Up on October 31.

Kendall Jenner Rocking Cow Print Thong Bikini

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out Kendall Enjoying Halloween 2021:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Throwback Photo From Last Year's Halloween

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

