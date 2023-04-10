Shehnaaz Gill along with the rest of the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was present at the trailer launch of the film and the actress certainly turned heads in her sexy outfit. With her straightened hair, she paired her black corset top with shorts and a blazer, and wore lacy pumps that came up to her ankles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan Promises Action, Romance and Drama in the Film, Co-Starring Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh.

Shehnaaz's Look for KKBKKJ Trailer Launch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sid.sana49

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @masoomiyat.13shehnaaz

Watch KKBKKJ Trailer:

