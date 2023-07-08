Renowned TV actress Krystle Dsouza recently gave her fans a glimpse of her impeccable travel fashion sense with stunning pictures shared from her Sri Lanka getaway. The actress exuded elegance and style as she donned a vibrant orange off-shoulder dress that perfectly complemented her radiant personality. Completing her chic ensemble, Krystle opted for trendy sunglasses and adorned herself with a beautiful pearl necklace, adding a touch of sophistication. Krystle D’Souza Birthday Special: Her Fashion Statements Are a Blend of Comfort and Sass! (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

Krystle D’Souza is one such beauty who is the powerhouse of talent, an amazing actress and a trendsetter as well. The actor, known for TV show for Ek Hazaro Me Meri Behna Hai keeps her fans and followers updates with her daily life. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her fitness journey.

She surprised her Instagram followers with her remarkable physical transformation, sharing before and after pictures showcasing her journey of weight loss. “I am much fitter and healthier now,” she tells us, revealing that it was during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, when she had gained weight.

