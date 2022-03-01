Krystle D'Souza celebrates her birthday today i.e March 1. The gorgeous diva who rose to prominence after starring in Star Plus’ hit show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai is a fan fave. After ruling the small screen for quite some time, she tried her hands in Bollywood as well as on OTT and grabbed attention. Besides this, the lady is also a stunner in the style department, who turns heads with her impeccable taste every damn time. It ain’t easy to always look perfect, but she manages to make an impact easily and how. Visfot: Krystle D’Souza Joins Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh in Upcoming Thriller Films, Says ‘The Story Is Such a Roller Coaster Ride’.

Krystle’s Instagram account is filled with her amazing fashion shenanigans. From flaunting an ethnic wear to choosing a western couture that’s sassy and comfortable, she has never disappointed us with her outfit picks. Well, all the credit goes to the actress and her team for always making the correct style choice. And as she celebrates her birthday today, we take a look at her fantastic closet. So, let’s get started. Krystle D’Souza Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Stylish Black Pantsuit!

It’s All In The Details!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

A Colourful Style Punch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

Desi Cinderella Is Here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

The Must-Have Polka Dotted Mini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

The Shinning Princess!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

Flowy Fashion Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

Floral Can Never Go Wrong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

Sexy In Shimmer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

That’s it, guys! Krystle and her modest styles are class apart that make her look glam all day, every day. Dressing the right way is an art and we are glad that the actress is a pro in the same. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday.

